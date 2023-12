Billionaire George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, have apparently donated mountains of cash to President Joe Biden’s (D) 2024 reelection campaign.

Reports say Soros and his son, Alex, initially donated modest amounts to the campaign in the second quarter of 2023. Each gave $6,600, the maximum figure allowed, according to a Western Journal article published Saturday.

In September, the elder Soros apparently donated $250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, the outlet said.

More here.