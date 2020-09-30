Breitbart:

Informed observers (Left & Right) saw in Trump an impressive command of facts and an ability to drive the narrative. With even a little bit of impulse control, Trump will destroy Biden in future debates. The left is terrified, and thus their focus on the “chaos” as reason to cancel them.

Left-wing pundits appeared to try and justify ending presidential debates altogether following the first debate Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

Actor Zach Braff questioned why former Vice President Joe Biden would subject himself to another debate with President Donald Trump, claiming there was “absolutely nothing to gain”

“After this, does Biden have a legitimate case to make and more to gain from saying he’s not doing the other two debates?” tweeted New York Times reporter Jeremy W. Peters.

In an earlier tweet, Peters said it was “hard to see how Americans watching won’t be more exhausted after tonight”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer described the event as “the most chaotic presidential debate” he had ever seen and questioned whether it might the last between Trump and Biden, according to Breitbart News

More at Breitbart