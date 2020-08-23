9 News – Denver:

LOCAL News Reports:

Police say several people were arrested amid clashes with officers on Saturday night in downtown Denver. Started as protest to defund police.

Throwing rocks at police, breaking windows, setting fire to trees & signs.

Burned American flag. Denver police officer put out the fire.

Baseball bats, hand ax.

The Denver Police Department said on Saturday night that they had made nine arrests, then said on Sunday that number was no longer accurate. A DPD spokesperson said the agency would release more information at a briefing later Sunday.

A group of about 75 to 100 people gathered outside Denver Police Department (DPD) headquarters Saturday night to call for the abolition of DPD.

One officer was injured but it’s not clear how serious those injuries were, according to DPD.

A downtown Denver Quiznos sandwich shop near the Denver City and County Building had its windows shattered.

