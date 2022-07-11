A left wing activist group is offering cash rewards to anyone who provides them with information regarding the location of conservative Supreme Court Justices.

The group ShutDownDC put out a call on Twitter offering $50 and $200 bounties for information relating to sightings of justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Despite seemingly breaking Twitter’s policy of prohibiting any user from encouraging or calling for others to harass an individual or group of people, the post remains active at time of writing:

Twitter’s policy reads, “We prohibit behavior that encourages others to harass or target specific individuals or groups with abusive behavior,” also noting “This includes, but is not limited to; calls to target people with abuse or harassment online and behavior that urges offline action such as physical harassment.”

ShutDownDC affiliated individuals were also part of a ‘protest’ at a Morton’s steakhouse in downtown Washington last week, where Brett Kavanaugh was dining and subsequently forced to exit through a back door.

The restaurant issued a statement condemning the actions, noting “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.”

