In pink wheelbarrows, no less.

Climate activists dissatisfied with President Biden’s climate plan are not-so-subtly expressing their displeasure, as they’re actually calling “bull—-” whereas dumping cow manure in entrance of the White House.

The demonstration, which started Thursday morning, was being carried out by Extinction Rebellion, a corporation that pushes for “non-violent direct action and civil disobedience” to stress authorities to “act justly” in the case of climate and the surroundings.

“Web zero by 2030 and different not in my time period of workplace scams are far too little, far too late,” Extinction Insurrection spokesperson Reilly Polka mentioned in a press release. “ What?

“Biden is punting the disaster to future generations with targets that depend on unproven applied sciences sucking carbon out of the ambiance. It is a huge gamble to take when the well-being of the human species and the richness of life on earth is at stake. If he cared he’d set targets that expire whereas he is nonetheless in workplace. We won’t hold ready, we want change now.”

Fox Information reached out to the White House for remark however they didn’t instantly reply.

Demonstrators might be heard chanting “Bull—-” and “No extra climate disaster” whereas marching down the road with wheelbarrows stuffed with dung. They ultimately unloaded their cargo in entrance of the White House.

One thing conservatives can surely agree with them about: The massive amount of bull**** emanating from the White House these days.

