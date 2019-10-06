NEWSMAX

The perpetrator of a deadly knife attack at a Paris police headquarters was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative reform movement of Islam, the Paris prosecutor said Saturday. In a press conference, Jean-Francois Ricard said the civilian employee, who killed four of his colleagues Thursday, “had likely contacts with members of the Salafist movement.” He didn’t elaborate further on his claim. “The context of latent radicalization” and messages of exclusively religious character the attacker sent to his wife shortly before the crime were added factors, Ricard said.

