The family of an Oakland baker and former publisher who espoused anarchist beliefs believe that the thieves who killed her in a daylight robbery and assault shouldn’t go to jail and her death shouldn’t be used to argue for more police.

Jennifer Angel, 48, founded Angel Cakes bakery in Oakland in 2008. Prior to that, she was a publisher of what she described as ‘radical, progressive’ magazines and a publicist for authors.

On Monday, Angel was leaving her car in front of a bank in uptown Oakland when two robbers smashed her car window and ran off with her belongings, her fiance Ocean Mottley said.

She then went after the robbers’ getaway car, catching up with it but getting trapped in its door and being dragged over 50 feet. Her head was crushed on the sidewalk and the car drove away.

By Thursday, her family had confirmed her death after spending days in a coma at a local hospital.

READ MORE