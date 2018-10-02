BREITBART:

Following Lindsey Graham’s passionate defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh this week, many on the left took to making homophobic attacks against Graham.

Lindsey Graham, who is unmarried, has occasionally been derisively accused of being gay by critics and pundits who engage in homophobia by using homosexuality as an implicit insult.

After Graham strongly defended Kavanaugh this week, the same homophobic jokes came back in style among liberal comics and establishment media figures.

Rosie O’Donnell started the hate train Wednesday, calling Graham a “closeted idiot” after Graham sent a tweet defending Kavanaugh.

“I very much believe in allowing people to be heard. But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world. I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility,” Graham tweeted.

Rosie O’Donnell replied, “fuck u u closeted idiot – this is the patriarchy exposed – this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident”