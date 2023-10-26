Left Holds ‘Queers for Palestine’ Rally Despite Israel’s Pro-LGBTQ+ Laws

“Queers for Palestine” protest in New York City on Oct. 23. Video courtesy of @theinkbubble: pic.twitter.com/9s0lH8tVzx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2023

Leftist activists held a “Queers for Palestine” rally Tuesday in New York City in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in Israel by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

In a strange and self-sabotaging turn of events, activists held a “Queers for Palestine” rally, showing how wokeness has such a stranglehold on the minds of its followers that it can even get members of the LGBTQ+ community to side with Hamas.

Video footage posted to X, formerly Twitter, by independent journalist and author Andy Ngo shows protestors ironically chanting, “Queer rights, trans rights, we say no to genocide” at the Queers for Palestine rally.