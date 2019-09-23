THE SUN:

THE terrifying extent of left-wing extremism in the Labour Party is laid bare today.

Marxist zealots have seized control at every level since Jeremy Corbyn became leader — and are poisoning the debate with their hardline views.

Last night Labour moderates reacted with dismay after a YouGov poll of over 1,100 members showed:

HALF would feel bored, embarrassed or angry about singing the National Anthem;

The survey was commissioned by Ian Austin. He quit Labour to be an independent MP in February over the “culture of extremism and intolerance” created by Mr Corbyn.

Today Mr Austin launches cross-party campaign group Mainstream, aimed at combating extremism in public life.

He said: “I grew up listening to my father, a Holocaust refugee, warning of the dangers of prejudice and hatred.

“I joined Labour as a teenager and campaigned for it all my adult life.

“But the party of today is not the one I grew up in.