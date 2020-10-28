The Washington Examiner:

Kids today: 4 in 10 call Constitution ‘outdated,’ OK with silencing speech



Free speech, support for the Constitution, and even having a variety of friends are taking a hit on America’s campuses as college undergraduates appear to be adopting a “my way or the highway” attitude. A new survey of campuses developing the nation’s future leaders shows an antagonistic approach by students to views they don’t agree with. And worse, a majority feel that they can’t express a view different from those of their professors. The survey for Yale University’s William F. Buckley Program, provided to Secrets, is the latest to show the fading of thought diversity on campuses and shrinking support for the First Amendment and the Constitution overall.

Thirty-six percent believe the Constitution is outdated, while 52% call it “important.” A year ago, 63% called the founding document important.

While support for the First Amendment is at 72%, that is the lowest in six years.

More students, by a margin of 48%-41%, favor “speech codes.”

For the first time, a majority of students (52%) “now say they share the same opinions and beliefs as all or most of their friends.” Only a third have friends who don’t think like them.

Forty percent agree that “it is sometimes appropriate to shout down or disrupt a speaker on campus.”

Thirty-nine percent “agree that violence can be justified to prevent a person from using hate speech or making racially charged comments, while 51% disagree. This is the highest ‘agree’ number in four years and an eight-point increase from last year.”

Fifty-three percent feel intimidated in sharing their views if they disagree with their professor.

More at The Washington Examiner