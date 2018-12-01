BREITBART:

While many Americans are mourning the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, some on the left couldn’t resist using his death to attack him.

George H.W. Bush passed away Friday evening at the age of 94 in Houston. The blue-checkmark left sprung into action, attacking the former president for his role in the War on Drugs, the Gulf War, and other issues.

Amanda Marcotte of Salon went on a long Twitter rant about Bush, accusing him, among other things, of using “blatant racism and toxic masculinity theatrics” to “appeal to GOP voters.”

One more: Roger Ailes was a campaign strategist for H.W. Bush and helped convince him that blatant racism and toxic masculinity theatrics would appeal to GOP voters. https://t.co/Iwgi4EewS5 pic.twitter.com/XXmvivgMHS — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) December 1, 2018

“One can draw a straight line from Bush’s 1988 campaign to Trump running on the same macho posturing and racist hysterics. Know your history, folks. There’s immense pressure to forget, and you should ask yourself who benefits,” she also said.