A Lebanese Member of Parliament has held a sit-in to demand money from her frozen account.

Her action comes after more than a dozen people have raided banks to get access to their own cash.

Lebanon is facing a devastating financial crisis and banks have enforced tight withdrawal restrictions.

Many Lebanese have hailed these cases as folk heroes – but the interior ministry has condemned the attacks saying citizens should not take the law into their own hands.

The BBC’s Rachael Thorn has spoken to one woman who used a toy gun to take out $13,000 of her family’s money.

