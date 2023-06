Footage out of Ottawa, Canada, shows outraged parents from both Christian and Muslim backgrounds taking to the streets in protest of the pro-LGBT curriculum indoctrinating students into the woke leftist cult.

Christians including @OfficialJosh_A and Muslims join forces in support of children against radical trans activists at the Education Over Indoctrination protest in Ottawa



Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/PLcGEscsJ7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2023

The protests uniting the two religious faiths were documented outside the Ottawa School Board Friday by CounterSignal reporter Keean Bexte and The Post Millennial’s Beth Baisch, both of whom posted footage of the confrontations to Twitter.

Concerned citizens chant "Leave our kids alone" in response to a group of far-left trans rights activists in Ottawa.



Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/qO3PN38Imb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2023