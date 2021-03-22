Fox News:

“Our entire administration will always be honest and transparent with the good news and the bad. We’ll level with you when we make a mistake. We’ll straight up say what happened.”

That was President Biden on Jan. 21, a day after being sworn into office.



Today, two months and zero solo press conferences later, the Biden administration is on track to be the least transparent administration in the TV era. Another example of shutting out the press is underway at the U.S.-Mexico border, where said administration has imposed a media blackout on its migrant holding facilities, formerly known as “kids in cages” under the previous administration before the term apparently was retired by most of the media and by Democratic politicians out of courtesy to Team Biden.

The administration also is restricting the information that the Border Patrol can provide to the press, according to a recent NBC News report.

The crisis at the border – which the administration refuses to call a crisis, despite even Democratic lawmakers in border states calling it just that – is one of the president’s own making. Because it was Candidate Biden who once declared this at a presidential debate during the campaign: “All those people seeking asylum, they deserve to be heard. If you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression, you should come.”

The then-future president also said that migrants seeking asylum should “immediately surge the border” under his presidency.

Even after becoming president, Biden and his team’s message has only exacerbated the issue.

“I can say quite clearly: Don’t come,” President Biden told ABC News last week in a direct rebuke of Candidate Biden. “We’re in the process of getting set up. Don’t leave your town or city or community.

