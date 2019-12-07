REAL CLEAR DEFENSE

When the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, few in Washington believed that the Japanese were capable of—or even had intentions to—attack the United States. That the Japanese armada struck at Pearl Harbor, an island redoubt many Americans assumed was too far from Japan for their forces to reach, was even more shocking. Yet, the attack was hardly a surprise. What’s more, Pearl Harbor was an entirely avoidable event. As the old saying goes, “It takes two to tango.” Tokyo did not merely wake up one day and decide to engage in the dastardliest “surprise” attack in American history (which, Pearl Harbor was until the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, occurred). Throughout the 1930s, the United States spent much of the 1930s inflicting economic pain upon the Japanese Empire for their invasion of China. Not only was Washington (rightly) disgusted by the Japanese atrocities in China, but Washington was also gravely concerned that Japan’s expansionist policies throughout the Asia-Pacific would fundamentally diminish American power in the area. By 1940, things between Tokyo and Washington got tenser still. Inevitably, the Americans imposed an onerous oil embargo on top of the devastating economic sanctions they had been piling on, even depriving Japan of its ability to trade in U.S. dollars, thereby ensuring that hostilities between the two sides would occur.

