Over the past week or so there were leaked documents reported in the media showing that the Biden Administration has been lying about Ukraine’s status in the war with Russia.

The far-left Washington Post was all in on the Russia collusion lie that President Trump was somehow involved with Russia, a claim we found out was initiated by the Hillary Clinton gang and pushed by the corrupt Deep State.

So it wasn’t surprising this morning that same Washington Post claimed to have information that the leaker of the information on Ukraine was part of a group of young, charismatic, gun enthusiasts searching for companionship. Also, a minor was involved in the leak and the WaPo obtained his mother’s permission to write the story. WTH?

Now moments ago, the NY Times reports that they were at the house of the leaker but they were waiting on the Feds to come and arrest him.

HotAir reported that the NYT was at the home of the alleged leaker before the feds were:

Does anyone else get the feeling that the people who are supposed to be looking for the leaker are lagging behind the people who are reporting on it? First, the Washington Post reported on the Discord gamer-chat group where the leaked intelligence first appeared. Now the New York Times shows up at the alleged leaker’s house ahead of the feds:



The leader of a small online gaming chat group where a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents leaked over the last few months is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times.



The national guardsman, whose name is Jack Teixeira, oversaw a private online group named Thug Shaker Central, where about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games.

