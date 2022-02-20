In what appear to be authentic screenshots of the RCMP Musical Ride team currently in Ottawa to assist in the crackdown on peaceful protesters in the capital city, members brag about using brutal force.

Over the last 24 hours in Ottawa, police have deployed pepper spray and canisters on demonstrators, arrested dozens and trampled two people with horses.

Rebel News‘ Alexa Lavoie was brutally struck with a baton, shot at close range with a pepper canister which then broke, burning her face and eyes.

In the chat, RCMP Musical Ride member, Andrew Nixon sends a picture of a pint of beer hoping for his chance to abuse protesters:

“Don’t kick all of them out until next weeks group gets our turn”

Member Robin Thibault remarks about accommodations police are being given in Ottawa:

“Nice Downtown in Chateau Laurier”

Nixon jokes about police brutality:

“Time for the protesters to hear our jackboots on the ground”

After being admonished for his remarks, Nixon mocks the protesters:

“okay we can give out free hugs and unicorn stickers”

A member named Marca laughs off the prior night trampling of two demonstrators, one of which had a mobility scooter.

“”just watched the horse video – that is awesome” “we should practice that manoeuvre”

Rebel News has not yet been able to authenticate these texts but will reach out to RCMP communications for comment.

