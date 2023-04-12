A Bud Light executive who claimed the beer company needs to update its “fratty” and “out-of-touch” image appeared to enjoy the Greek Life at Harvard while partying at an alleged “haven of inebriated ditzes.”

Budweiser’s vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid could be seen in images on her now-deleted Facebook page enjoying a campus scavenger hunt, blowing up condoms like balloons, and downing beers during a 2006 “boozefest”

The Daily Caller obtained photos of the Bud Light exec.

Heinerscheid and her college pals can be seen in an album titled “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt,” where the co-eds held a talk about “the exploration of the scrotum professors.”

The photos appeared to have been taken during an event hosted by Harvard’s ISIS Club, a group founded to create a “safe social space for women” to socialize on campus.

The club, however, was slammed by the Harvard Crimson student newspaper in 2005 as a “haven of inebriated ditzes” who took part in “boozefests.”

