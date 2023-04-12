Leaked Pentagon papers that plunged US espionage into crisis first emerged in an obscure online meme group of gamer nerds.

The community is dedicated to a 20-year-old British college student known as Wow Mao whose eccentric political commentaries have helped him amass 250,000 YouTube followers.

Last month, a member of Wow Mao’s Discord gaming chat group shared around 30 leaked dossiers from the Pentagon concerning the Russia-Ukraine war – sparking action by the Biden administration to limit the fallout.

The documents reveal that Kyiv’s forces are running short of arms, the location of Ukrainian air defenses – and American and British special forces have secretly deployed to the warzone.

Wow Mao said he did not know how the leaker had obtained the top secret trove – but said the unidentified user was unlikely the source. He suggested the files had probably been shared with his online buddy through an online game like Minecraft.

‘It was just spread onto the nicheiest [sic], nerdiest parts of the internet,’ Wow Mao told The New York Times. ‘That’s the kind of people who would find these documents — losers. That’s who the U.S. government really has to fear.’

