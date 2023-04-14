Pentagon files allegedly leaked by Jack Teixeira include a deeply troubling report about China’s hypersonic missile program, and the revelation that a new missile believed to be capable of evading U.S. defenses has been successfully tested.

Teixeira, 21, was arrested on Thursday at his home in Massachusetts. He is believed to have shared hundreds of classified documents with friends on a Discord chat room between the fall and mid March.

Among them was a February 28 top-secret report from the Joint Chiefs of Staff intelligence directorate, The Washington Post reported.

They reported that three days previously, on February 25, China had successfully tested a new missile, named DF-27 – a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, in the Dongfeng series. All Dongfeng-series missiles are capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

The missile ‘possesses a high probability of penetrating US’ ballistic missile defenses, the report said.

The February 28 memo also revealed that last year the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army, deployed versions of the new missile that can attack land targets and ships.

