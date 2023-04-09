A huge trove of leaked Pentagon documents suggests the US knows far more about Russia’s war campaign than Ukraine’s – despite funding the latter to the tune of $200 billion.

The documents, which were leaked online in recent days, portray the Russian military as struggling in their war with Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of thousands.

Intelligence agencies are believed to have comprehensively infiltrated Russia’s military and its leading spy agencies, offering considerable knowledge of upcoming maneuvers, as well as insights into how badly Putin’s war is going.

But the same cannot be said for Ukraine, according to the New York Times. The paper reported that ‘The United States has a clearer understanding of Russian military operations than it does of Ukrainian planning.’

US officials have allegedly resorted to spying on Ukraine itself to try and get an idea of their military plans.

America also remains unsure of the total number of Ukrainian casualties – with the documents stating only that Zelensky’s forces have suffered 124,500 to 131,000 casualties, and 17,500 dead.

