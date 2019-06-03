CBS NEWS:

A video of Chicago Police Department footage was leaked on social media that shows the fatal shooting an unarmed woman holding her baby. CBS Chicago reports the video shows 24-year-old mother Brittany Hill being shot at point-blank range by someone driving by in a car in West Chicago. The footage shows Hill shielding her toddler from gunfire.

CBS Chicago reported the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue on the far West Side around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. The video is from a city camera in the area of Division and Mason.

The video shows that as Hill gets out of her black sedan, a silver Chevy Impala drives down the street and pulls up to her. According to police, the occupants got out of the car and began shooting. Hill tried to take cover behind a car and used her body to cover the 1-year-old during the gunfire, according to police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill.