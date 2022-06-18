DAILYMAIL.COM

The more than 80 audio recordings are of internal TikTok meetings

They share employees’ concerns about China engineers accessing US user data

The staffers discuss Project Texas, which is an effort to stop the flow of data

TikTok announced Friday all of its US data will be stored on Oracle in the US

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who met to discuss ‘Project Texas’ – the classified effort to stop engineers in China from retrieving the data. One of the audio clips is of a director at TikTok who referred to a ByteDance engineer as a ‘Master Admin’ who ‘has access to everything’, according to BuzzFeed News. TikTok made its own announcement, shortly after the bombshell report was published, that states: ‘100% of US user traffic is being routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,’ rather than being stored in its own data centers in the US and Singapore.’

