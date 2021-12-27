Breitbart

Palestinian Islamic Scholar Sheikh Issam Amira in a recent address blamed the toleration of homosexuality on the part of governments and media for the recent Omicron wave which threatens to sweep countries globally. In a sermon delivered earlier this month at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount complex — Judaism’s holiest site which marks the site where the Jewish temples stood — radical Islamic scholar Issam Amira addressed the emergence of the recent Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “Why has this abomination spread? Why has coronavirus – with its Indian variant and its Omicron variant – spread?” he asked his audience. “What are these names, these diseases, that were not known to our forefathers?” Deeming the cause for the variant unambiguous, Amira blamed the “infidel” and “licentious media” for the current pandemic. “The reason is clear: ‘Immorality never appears among people to such an extent that they make it known to all,’” he said, quoting an Islamic teaching. “Who would make this known to all? The common people?” “No,” he replied. “It is the infidel and licentious media that makes it known to all.” He continued by castigating those rulers who tolerate homosexuality and follow in the ways of “feminist” groups. “[Those] rulers who permit and promote homosexuality; it is the rulers who follow the feminist organizations with their CEDAW (Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women), gender issues, and whatever,” he said. “These are all the precursors of the spread of diseases which did not exist among our forefathers,” he added. He then urged Muslims to unite and fight against such rulers.

