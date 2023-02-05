DAILYMAIL.COM

Oregon’s eastern counties step up plan to break away from liberal state leaders

The Greater Idaho Movement is taking on lobbyists as it pushes legislation

Leaders say they have map for rural, red America to flee dominance of blue cities

The leader of east Oregon’s plan to leave liberal Portland behind and join conservative Idaho is moving fast. Mike McCarter has a $70,000 budget for lobbyists in the two states, has seen allies introduce legislation in Oregon last month and has a bill ready to go in Idaho that would accelerate discussions for 15 counties to jump the border. If it works, he says other red counties will have a model for how to dump their urban, Democratic rulers. ‘I think people within the United States are watching Oregon’s movement, hoping that it’ll establish a pathway for them in the future,’ he told DailyMail.com. The leader of the Greater Idaho Movement runs the campaign from a cramped office in a cabin outside La Pine. Its walls are decorated with the head of a musk deer and muzzle-loading rifles. Mike McCarter is president of the Greater Idaho Movement. The campaign is stepping up its push for 15 counties to leave Oregon and join the neighboring state of Idaho The campaign wants to redraw state lines so that 15 conservative counties in the east would join Idaho. Some 11 counties have already voted in favor of pushing ahead with talks It could not be further from the image of Oregon as a haven for woke politics, where a majority voted to decriminalize hard drugs in 2020, where coastal valleys provide the perfect climate for the delicate pinot noir grape and where the liberal lifestyle was sent up in the TV comedy Portlandia. That is Portland, with its homeless encampments outside artisan doughnut stores. By contrast, central and eastern Oregon is a land of hardy ranchers, loggers and sawmill workers. Where daytime temperatures dropped below zero at the weekend after a snowstorm. And where locals say they have more in common with next-door Idaho than they do Portland and its $6 caffe lattes. ‘Our movement is based on values,’ said McCarter, 75, a retired nursery worker who runs courses for people who want concealed carry permits

