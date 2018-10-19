DAILY MAIL:

Members of a 4,000-strong migrant caravan have made it to a Guatemalan border town across the muddy Suchiate River from Mexico and faced-off with authorities as a notorious march ringleader has been arrested.

The first members of the group began arriving in Tecun Uman on buses and trucks early Thursday, but the bulk of the caravan sloshed into town on foot in a downpour late in the afternoon and into the evening. Hundreds walked to the river’s edge where they sang the national anthems of Honduras and Guatemala.

A smaller group walked to the border crossing but was blocked by Guatemalan police. They eventually retreated to await the rest of the caravan. The migrants, many who started traveling in small groups up to eight weeks ago, are covering around 30 miles a day.

I @PGR_mx incomunica en Chiapas a defensor de derechos humanos de personas migrantes Irineo Mujica, impide que @CNDH y sacerdote defensor puedan verlo pic.twitter.com/N069wY7E7a — CasaMigranteSaltillo (@CDMSaltillo) October 19, 2018

Irineo Mujica, the director of the organisation Pueblo Sin Fronteras, who was detained at a march in Ciudad Hidalgo, southern Mexico when he led a caravan of hundreds of migrants towards the US border last spring has been arrested Thursday.

Mujica’s organisation shared the following statement on Facebook: ‘He was arrested along with three migrants by about 20 [immigration] agents and about 15 federal police as they marched toward a church as part of a welcome march for the Caminata del Migrante.’

Mexican immigration officials claimed that Mujica, who has dual U.S. and Mexican citizenship, attacked immigration agents and local and federal police after he was asked for his identification during the protest.

The immigration agency added that he was detained by authorities for resisting and damaging property.

A clip showing Mujica being arrested saw him being bundled into a van while his supporters screamed in protest.