BREITBART:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Wednesday that he has signed a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for performing a fabricated conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a recent hearing.

“Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives.”

On Friday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced a motion to condemn and censure Schiff for performing the fake conversation, saying in a statement that the stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

Although the White House last week released a transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call, Schiff made-up his own transcript that he read ahead of the testimony of acting DNI chief Joseph Maguire in which he accused the president of engaging in quid pro quo with the intent of exchanging U.S. military aid to Ukraine for an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden.