Law & Crime:

A key FBI agent working on the investigation into the plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been accused of brutally attacking his wife after the couple attended a party where partners offer each other up for sex with friends or strangers.

Authorities reportedly allege the victim made it out of the beating with bloody cuts on the right side of her head as well as “blood all over chest, clothing arms and hand,” and “severe” bruises on her neck and throat.

FBI agent Richard Trask, 39, stands accused of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to Kalamazoo County Court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

An affidavit obtained by The Detroit News alleges that Trask and his wife argued about the swingers’ party on their way home because the FBI agent’s wife was not happy about how things went there.

The alleged victim told police that her husband–whom she said had multiple drinks at the party–jumped on top of her in their bed and “then grabbed the side of her head and smashed it several times on the nightstand,” as she tried to escape from him.

According to the affidavit, Trask’s wife initially grabbed at his beard to get free but he began choking her neck and throat in response to that defensive effort. The struggle eventually ended when she grabbed her husband’s testicles, according to investigators.

