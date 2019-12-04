Norm Eisen, the lawyer hired by Jerry Nadler and the House Judiciary Committee Democrats to question today’s impeachment “witnesses,” should have scrubbed some of his tweets.Don’t expect any objective fact-finding today. He’s just another anti-Trump resistance fanatic who’s obsessed about impeachment since before President Trump even took office:

In November 2016, Eisen tweeted his support for the anti-Trump movement, writing “Vive le resistance!”



In December 2016, he tweeted a joke about impeaching the president before he had even taken office.



In December 2016, he tweeted he was “ramping up 2 coordinate massive pushback” against Trump before he had even taken office.



On January 20, 2017, the day of the President’s inauguration, Eisen tweeted “let the battle begin!”

Eisen certainly doesn’t fit the bill as someone who’s interested in the truth – which made him the perfect candidate to help Jerry Nadler’s crusade to impeach the President by any means necessary.