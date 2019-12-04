Norm Eisen, the lawyer hired by Jerry Nadler and the House Judiciary Committee Democrats to question today’s impeachment “witnesses,” should have scrubbed some of his tweets.Don’t expect any objective fact-finding today. He’s just another anti-Trump resistance fanatic who’s obsessed about impeachment since before President Trump even took office:
- In November 2016, Eisen tweeted his support for the anti-Trump movement, writing “Vive le resistance!”
- In December 2016, he tweeted a joke about impeaching the president before he had even taken office.
- In December 2016, he tweeted he was “ramping up 2 coordinate massive pushback” against Trump before he had even taken office.
- On January 20, 2017, the day of the President’s inauguration, Eisen tweeted “let the battle begin!”
Eisen certainly doesn’t fit the bill as someone who’s interested in the truth – which made him the perfect candidate to help Jerry Nadler’s crusade to impeach the President by any means necessary.
