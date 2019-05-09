NEWSMAX:

A new report raises the question of whether President Donald Trump’s decision to invoke executive privilege is null and void because he already waived it.

One day after Trump cited executive privilege to keep lawmakers from seeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report and the supporting documents he used to compile it, NBC News noted that the opposite action already may have been taken.

Trump allowed his aides to speak with Mueller and his investigators and provide documents that were requested as part of the Russia investigation, which probed Russian inference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Kremlin to win. Mueller concluded that there was no collusion, but he punted on whether Trump obstructed justice. The Department of Justice then decided not to pursue obstruction charges, citing insufficient evidence.