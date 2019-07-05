THE GUARDIAN:

A human rights lawyer who was jailed after shouting racist abuse at Air India staff was found dead days after being released from prison, police have said.

Simone Burns, 50, from Hove, was given a six-month jail sentence in April for shouting at Air India staff during a flight from Mumbai to London last year. She had been refused more alcohol and demanded to speak to the pilot.

Burns was filmed telling a crew member she was “a fucking international lawyer” and calling stewards “Indian money-grabbing cunts”. She reportedly also tried to smoke a cigarette in the toilets.

Burns was found dead at Beachy Head in East Sussex on 1 June, 13 days after her release on licence from Bronzefield prison.

Burns was called to the bar in 1992 and represented refugees from around the world. She was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2001 and underwent several operations.