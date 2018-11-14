NEW YORK POST:

An apparently drunk business class passenger who claims to be a lawyer was filmed hurling abuse at a flight crew after they refused to serve her more wine.

Shocking footage taken by another passenger shows the woman deliver a tirade of expletives and offensive language toward flight staff.

The verbal spat started after she was refused another glass of wine by the flight attendant.

Details of the shocking behavior on an Air India flight from Mumbai to London emerged Wednesday, though the flight was on Saturday.

In the video, the woman, who is reportedly an Irish national, claims she is a lawyer and threatens the staff with legal action.

She yells: “You treat business class passengers like that? I work for all you f–king people … The f–king Rohingyas, the f–king people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer.”

The passenger adds: “Don’t get any money for it by the way. But you won’t give me a f–king glass of wine.”

“I turn you f–king inside out, you f–king stupid c–t.”

The passenger can be seen waving her arms around in the cabin crew area before marching into business class, where she demands a bottle of wine.

One of the passengers who was on board said later: “The woman was seated on her seat 1-J. After gulping down a few glasses of wine, she went to the lavatory and burnt a smoke but unfortunately, the smoke detector didn’t set off.”