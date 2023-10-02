Lawyer for Alleged Philly Looter ‘Meatball’ Claims Criticism Amounts to ‘All-Out Assault’ on Black, Brown People

The lawyer representing an alleged Philadelphia looter known commonly as “Meatball” claims that criticism of the alleged perpetrator amounts to an “assault” on minorities.

Dayjia Blackwell, or Meatball, filmed and followed a mob of looters as they broke into a series of stores last week, including an Apple store and a Lulemon. Meatball streamed the looting to her nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, and police arrested her for reportedly encouraging the looting.

Jessica Mann, Meatball’s lawyer, claims that Blackwell is now a victim of racism.

“It sickens me to witness the media’s complicity in what can only be described as an all-out assault on black and brown people, as their character and actions are mercilessly vilified,” Mann claimed.

The lawyer claimed that the police posted Meatball’s mugshot “with tears streaming down her face and her hair a mess to satisfy your need to get ‘clicks’ and to sell a salacious story.”

