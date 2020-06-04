NY POST

The Ivy League-educated lawyer and Brooklyn community board member busted in Saturday’s Molotov cocktail attack on a marked NYPD vehicle amid George Floyd protests has been suspended without pay by the prestigious law firm where he worked. “Colinford Mattis has been placed on suspension without pay, pending the resolution of the criminal proceedings. The suspension went into effect on Monday,” Ronald H. Shechtman, a managing partner at corporate Manhattan firm Pryor Cashman, said in a statement. Mattis had been furloughed since April as the firm cut costs to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Mattis, 32, was allegedly behind the wheel of a minivan as his passenger, fellow attorney Urooj Rahman, allegedly hurled the incendiary device at an empty NYPD vehicle outside the 88th Precinct stationhouse in Fort Greene early Saturday.

