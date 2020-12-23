The New York Daily News:

It seems there’s no stopping accused serial subway vandal Calvin Williams, who the MTA blames for tens of thousands of dollars of damage to subway platform digital information screens.

Williams, 55, has amassed a record of 91 arrests in the past 38 years, say police sources. Cops most recently busted him Monday, on charges of snatching a wallet from a 79-year-old woman at the 34th St./Herald Square subway station in Midtown.

That bust also led cops to charge Williams with criminal mischief for smashing seven digital screens at the same subway station last Thursday in a rampage that was caught on camera, said police.

On top of that, Williams faces a lawsuit filed by the MTA on Friday that seeks $33,000 for two other vandalism sprees in November.

Williams was arrested on Nov. 25 in those two caught-on-camera rampages, said cops. One was on Nov. 14, when he is accused of smashing four electronic screens at the 23rd St./Sixth Ave. station. Another was Nov. 23, when he is accused of smashing two more screens at the Herald Square stop.

The MTA wants restitution from Williams to cover the costs of vandalizing the screens, which are used for advertisements and service information.

