USA TODAY:

A Guatemalan family is suing Universal Orlando Resort following the death of the family’s 38-year-old father, calling the park negligent for not providing ride warning signs in Spanish.

In 2016, Jose Calderon Arana had a fatal heart attack after going on “Skull Island: Reign of Kong.” He had previous heart problems and didn’t speak English, according to the wrongful death lawsuit the family filed this month.

Skull Island had been open about half a year at the time of Calderon Arana’s death in 2016. Using animatronics and 3D screens, the ride recreates a truck expedition inspired by recent iterations of the King Kong movies.

Calderon Arana, who ran a farming operation owned by his family, didn’t feel well after going on the Skull Island ride — his wife thought he had an upset stomach, according to the lawsuit.

He took a break on a bench while his wife and son went another ride. He had collapsed by the time they came back and was taken to a hospital where he later died, said the lawsuit, which also claims there was a delay in rendering aid to Calderon Arana after he collapsed.

A sign at the entrance of the ride says in English, “Warning! This ride is an expedition through the rough terrain of King Kong’s natural habitat. The movement of the truck is dynamic with sudden accelerations, dramatic tilting and jarring actions.” It warns that people with heart conditions or abnormal blood pressure, back or neck conditions, and expectant mothers shouldn’t go on the ride. Besides the English text, each of the situations has an accompanying drawing.