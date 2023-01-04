President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is withholding 400 pages of documents about the inner workings of the Biden family business in Russia, Ukraine, and China, Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans alleged in a lawsuit.

Evans is suing the DOJ to force the agency to reveal 400 pages of documents that would reveal some of the interworkings of Hunter and James Biden’s foreign business dealings in China, Russia, and Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported. Joe Biden’s DOJ has prevented the disclosure of the documents by pretending they do not exist.

Evans demanded the documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), but the DOJ has failed to provide the documents, triggering a lawsuit in March.

As a FOIA expert, Evans specifically asked that the DOJ hand over documents pertaining to “any relationship, communication, gift(s), and/or remuneration in any form” between Hunter, James, and the foreign countries.

Evans explained that the DOJ will fight the lawsuit, even though it has appeared to admit the documents exist.

“I’m quite confident that they will move for summary judgment on the privacy exemptions under FOIA in an effort to avoid having to produce these documents,” he said.

“But I don’t think they should in this instance, particularly when they’ve disclosed and put on the record that potentially responsive documents exist,” Evans continued. “The problem is, FOIA has become a toothless vehicle. Courts do not comply with the spirit of the law, they’re more inclined to bend over backwards to accept the government’s position rather than force disclosure.”

