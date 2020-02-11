NY POST

A sex-trafficking svengali created a cult à la Nxivm — preying on classmates of his daughter at Sarah Lawrence College, Manhattan authorities said Tuesday. Lawrence Ray — who once served as best man at former top city cop Bernie Kerik’s wedding — made half a million dollars pimping out one female victim, federal prosecutors said in an indictment. “If you’re not angry, you don’t have a soul,’’ William Sweeney, assistant director of the FBI’s New York office, said of the case at a Manhattan press conference.

