Lawmakers stepped up pressure on President Biden to help get fighter jets to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to Congress on Wednesday for more U.S. military support. Democrats and Republicans pushed Mr. Biden to stop hesitating on a deal to transfer Polish MiG fighters to Ukraine, which Mr. Biden warns would escalate the war and tempt Russian President Vladimir Putin to spark World War III. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said the U.S. needed to send aircraft and other military hardware to give Ukraine a fighting chance. “Ukrainians can win a fair fight on the ground, but they face a reign of terror from the sky,” he said, adding that the U.S. needs to help “through drones, anti-air defenses and planes.” “The difference between the no-fly zone is that we would be attacking Russian facilities to maintain a no-fly zone. I’m saying, let’s provided Ukrainians the tools they need to carry on the fight defensively. There’s no danger of Ukraine attacking Moscow, let’s face it,” he said.

