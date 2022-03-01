Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is introducing a measure that would allow U.S. citizens to seize yachts and jets of sanctioned Russians.

“Corrupt Russian oligarchs have enabled Putin’s war,” the lawmaker tweeted. “We must use every tool at our disposal to stand up to Russia and stand with Ukraine.”

Gooden wants to use letters of marque and reprisal, a license allowing citizens to engage in reprisals against citizens or vessels of another nation. The exclusive power to grant letters of marque lies with Congress pursuant to Article I of the Constitution.

