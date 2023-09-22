Lawlessness Spreads To Suburbia: Westport Man Carjacked In Own Garage

Violent crime appears to be spreading to suburbia. For the millions of Americans who fled crime-ridden metro areas where Democrat leaders failed to enforce law and order, the dramatic video of a carjacker assaulting a Westport, Connecticut, man in his garage for his Aston Martin serves as a wakeup call to better defend yourself and loves ones. Westport Journal reports that the Westport Police Department released dramatic security footage from a Ring camera that shows a residential burglary and carjacking on Bayberry Lane on Sunday afternoon. Two suspects assaulted the man in his garage and stole his Aston Martin.

“They surround the vehicle and drag the man from the car as he calls for someone in the home to contact police. The intruders appear to repeatedly strike the man as he tries to fend them off,” the local media outlet said. Westport police Lt. Eric Woods said the victim was targeted and followed back to his residence. “Therefore, Westport Police are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911,” he said. The consequence of failed Democrat policies in major cities has only emboldened criminals who are now expanding their theft wave to suburbia. It’s also a cautionary sign for homeowners who might want to explore firearms training to defend themselves, their families, and their property.

