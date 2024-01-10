Lawless Ecuador descends into chaos: Machete-wielding cartel thugs threaten to kill hostages and execute ANYONE they find in the streets as president vows to ‘neutralise’ 20 drug gangs in deepening narco ‘civil war’

Machete-wielding cartel thugs have threatened to kill hostages and execute anyone they find in the streets of Ecuador at night, according to terrifying videos released as the South American nation descended into lawless chaos.Ecuador’s president has ordered his army to ‘neutralise’ 20 drug gangs after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio and inmates executed prison guards.At least 10 people are known to have been killed in a series of barbaric attacks by the drug gangs as the nation erupted into a deadly ‘civil war’.The crazed criminals took scores of police officers hostage during their deadly rampage that saw explosions tear through Ecuador’s cities, with the mobsters declaring: ‘You declared war, you will get war’.The gangs unleashed their fury after President Daniel Noboa on Monday declared a countrywide state of emergency and nightly curfew following the escape of Jose Adolfo Macias, aka ‘Fito’ – leader of Ecuador’s biggest gang Choneros – on Sunday.

