Law Professor Jonathan Turley: Effort to Bar Trump From Ballot is ‘Single Most Dangerous Constitutional Theory’ Ever

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said efforts to block former President Donald Trump using the 14th Amendment were “the single most dangerous constitutional theory” he had seen. An article by William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St Thomas slated to be published in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review suggests that Trump may be ineligible to run for president in 2024 due to his efforts to contest the 2020 election. A similar effort to disqualify then-Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina for allegedly supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building was revived by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in May 2022, according to the American Bar Association Journal.

“I think this is the single most dangerous constitutional theory I have seen pop up in decades,” Turley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I mean, this is an argument that under the 14th Amendment, Donald Trump can be barred from running again, ever holding office in the federal government because he violated his oath. He supported an insurrection or rebellion.”

