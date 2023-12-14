Law firm that represented Nixon, BP during oil spill prepared university presidents for antisemitism testimony

A well-known international law firm that has been involved in several controversies throughout recent history reportedly helped prepare at least two university officials for their testimony on campus antisemitism to Congress last week.

WilmerHale, a prominent Washington D.C., law firm that was formed by a merger in 2004 between Washington-based Wilmer Cutler Pickering and Boston-based Hale and Dorr, prepared the leaders of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania prior to their testimony in the House last week over whether they would discipline students who called for the genocide of Jews, according to a report from the New York Times.

The two school’s presidents at the time – Claudine Gay of Harvard and Liz Magill of Penn – prepared separately for the congressional testimony with teams from WilmerHale, according to the outlet, which cited two unidentified individuals familiar with the situation in its report.

WilmerHale also had a meeting with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth, according to one person who spoke with the outlet.

