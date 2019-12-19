NEW YORK POST:

Democratic lawmakers who voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday are not unlike impulse buyers swept up in getting their shopping done before the holidays, according to a leading law professor who testified in the House hearings.

“Despite a record of evidence that is both incomplete and conflicted, the House leadership stuck to its promise to Democratic voters that it would impeach Trump by Christmas,” wrote Jonathan Turley in a Wednesday night opinion piece for The Los Angeles Times.

“There is a reason people make impulse purchases — and bring impulse impeachments,” continued Turley, a George Washington University professor called by Republicans to testify before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

“A few years ago, professors Juliet Zhu and Grace Chae completed a study of impulse buying and concluded that it increases when shoppers are ‘surrounded by chaos,’ which ‘ultimately impairs [the] ability to perform other tasks requiring ‘brain’ power,” wrote Turley.

“The crescendo of impeachment noise and the chaos of partisan bickering created a perfect atmosphere for Congress to make a hasty decision.”