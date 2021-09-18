NY Post

Law enforcement officials have ramped up security measures in the days leading up to Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol, taking strides to prevent similar instances of violence that were seen during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, when pro-Trump protesters stormed the building in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results. The Department of Homeland Security and the Capitol Police recently issued warnings of online threats of violence related to the event in support of rioters that remain in prison for their involvement in the attack at the Capitol. Former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard — the organizer of the event, who has labeled the incarcerated individuals as “political prisoners” — stated he believes roughly 700 individuals will attend. More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege, which led to multiple fatalities including the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. A Homeland Security intelligence report obtained by the Associated Press cautioned that potential attendees’ social media posts included threats to kidnap “an identified member of Congress” in addition to “other references to violence identified on social media include discussions of using the rally to target local Jewish institutions, elected officials, and ‘liberal churches.’”

