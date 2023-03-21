Former President Donald Trump is not expected to be arraigned until next week if he’s indicted over an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a report.

A law enforcement source told Fox News on Monday that the Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence against the 76-year-old former president has another witness slated to testify on Wednesday and that Trump’s arraignment, if he were to be indicted in the case, would not be expected until next week.

It is unclear who will be testifying on Wednesday.

Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social account over the weekend that he expects to be indicted and taken into custody on Tuesday.

A source close to the former president told The Post on Monday that if an indictment comes down, “Trump would surrender in Florida and fly to New York to be arraigned.”

