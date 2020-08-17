Fox News:

New York City has seen increase in shootings in 2020

President Trump warned New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday night that the federal government would act if his office fails to get a grip on the ongoing increase of violent crime in the city.

At least five people died in shootings across the city in at least 30 shootings, Fox 5 NY reported.

Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and former NYPD captain, told the station that he is not seeing the “level of urgency that should come from the city when you have a high level of violence.”

The Fox 5 NY report said that there were shooting in every borough and 43 shooting victims, 10 times the number over the same weekend in 2019.

He continued, “I would hate to believe that we’ve become immune to violence based on the geographical location and ethnicity of the victims.”

The report indicated that since the beginning of the year, there have been 1,087 victims of shootings in the city, compared to 577 at the same time the previous year. The report said that there have been 263 deaths in the city compared to 196 in 2019.

The shootings prompted the New York Post to run an editorial titled, “We Need Someone to Run for Mayor Who Will Save New York.”

“By the beginning of the de Blasio era, the murder rate had fallen by nearly 90 percent. Today, Gotham is plummeting at warp speed — yet it’s eminently saveable,” the editorial board wrote.

De Blasio’s office did not respond to Fox News for comment.

