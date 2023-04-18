Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday during a visit to Brazil that Moscow wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

At a news conference with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, Lavrov thanked Brazil for its “understanding of the genesis of the situation in Ukraine” and said Russia had “an interest” in the conflict ending as soon as possible.

Russia has repeatedly said that any settlement of the conflict must acknowledge the “realities” of its unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, which its armed forces partly control.

